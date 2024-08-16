Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Glucose Health Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLUC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 7,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,829. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.
Glucose Health Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glucose Health
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.