Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Glucose Health Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLUC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 7,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,829. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Further Reading

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

