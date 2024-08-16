GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $63,044.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $162.42 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $162.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,471.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in GoDaddy by 87.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

