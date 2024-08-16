Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.60

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 5833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIGB. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,513,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 128,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,786 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

