GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. 450,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,193. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,348,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,183,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 36.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,758 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $3,467,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 361,294 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

See Also

