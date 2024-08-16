Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.69

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 95388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $200,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

