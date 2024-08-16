Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Up 74.4% in July

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greenpro Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRNQ remained flat at $0.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.53. Greenpro Capital has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

