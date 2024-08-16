Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Down 18.2%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 144,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 60,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price objective on shares of Grid Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$9.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

