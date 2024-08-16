Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Down 18.2%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 144,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 60,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price objective on shares of Grid Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GRDM
Grid Metals Price Performance
Grid Metals Company Profile
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.