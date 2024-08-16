Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0224 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.20 million and $98,167.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,438.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.14 or 0.00573487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00031856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00255069 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00035783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00072838 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

