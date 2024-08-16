GSK (LON:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.03) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($24.90) to GBX 1,850 ($23.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.24) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.81) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.06).

Get GSK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

GSK stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,591 ($20.31). 3,002,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,293,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,407.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,635.94. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,340 ($17.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.28).

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,191.06). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 462 shares of company stock worth $744,868. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.