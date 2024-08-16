Haemonetics’ (HAE) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.71. 29,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,781 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $2,039,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

