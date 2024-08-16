Halliburton Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Halliburton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,478,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

