Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.9 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,604. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $59.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.44.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,384. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

