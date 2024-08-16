Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. 25,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$212.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.45.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.