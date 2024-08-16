HC Wainwright Comments on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LXRX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 82,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,190,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 691,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

