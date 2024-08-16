HC Wainwright Cuts Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target to $11.00

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Trading Up 5.9 %

MITK opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $404.27 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.09. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mitek Systems news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.