HC Wainwright Cuts Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $2.70

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.20 to $2.70 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 154.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $108,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $88,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

