HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

LENZ Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LENZ. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,621,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,009,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,437,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

