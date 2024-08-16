HC Wainwright Raises BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Price Target to $25.00

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

BioCardia Trading Down 3.1 %

BioCardia stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 3,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.36.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,208.76% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

