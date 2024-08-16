HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CYTH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. 5,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $35.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.33.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,720.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund VI Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cyclo Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Founders Fund VI Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

