HC Wainwright Weighs in on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,698,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $8,312,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

