Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,985,500 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the July 15th total of 1,856,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.8 days.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Shares of CDDRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 3,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,028. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.26.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

