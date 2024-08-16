Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.15

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of -0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

