Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 108,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,505. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HP. Bank of America lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.