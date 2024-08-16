Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 780,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

HRI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.25. 146,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Herc has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

