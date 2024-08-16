Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 3.4%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.41. 293,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,874,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

