Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 1,553,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,852,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,569.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,777.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,328.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 973,461 shares of company stock valued at $19,351,833. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

