HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

HireQuest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of HQI stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.62 million, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,846,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 12,650 shares of company stock worth $156,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

