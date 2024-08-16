HireQuest, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

HireQuest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. HireQuest has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.83. 416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.62 million, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HireQuest will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,846,658.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,650 shares of company stock worth $156,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

