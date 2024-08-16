Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.510-14.810 EPS.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $360.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.21. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $357.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.