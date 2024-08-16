Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

CVX traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $147.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,619,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $271.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.