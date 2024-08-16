H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Approves Share Buyback Plan

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock traded up $6.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. 9,154,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,093. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

