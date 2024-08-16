Human Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.06. 3,704,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.