Human Investing LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.90. 3,674,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $194.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.