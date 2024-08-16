Human Investing LLC Invests $206,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,527,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,318,172. The stock has a market cap of $689.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

