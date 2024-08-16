Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of WNS by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 234,139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 71,004 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in WNS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,170,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,141,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in WNS by 21.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 885,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 157,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WNS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $59.50. 241,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,877. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

