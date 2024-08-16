Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 1,955 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after buying an additional 79,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000,000 after buying an additional 72,082 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 54.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,866,000 after buying an additional 469,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.65. 211,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,901. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

