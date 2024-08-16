Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. 537,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

