Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $3,463,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 67,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 39,962 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.31. 739,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,644. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

