Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,720 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of UMH Properties worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in UMH Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.40. 591,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

