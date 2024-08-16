Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,202,000. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,418,000 after buying an additional 247,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after buying an additional 136,220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 441.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 86,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.41. 377,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

