Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MUFG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 1,768,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,483. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

