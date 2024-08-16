Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.51. 2,003,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,065,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Hut 8 Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter worth $154,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

