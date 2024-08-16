Hydro One Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.33.

H stock opened at C$44.28 on Friday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$32.79 and a twelve month high of C$44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 68.85%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

