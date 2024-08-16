Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 1,411,049 Shares

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $141,104.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,437,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,717.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,352,927 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $135,292.70.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 217,971 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $113,344.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $101,173.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 20,401 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $10,404.51.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 5,333 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $2,773.16.

On Thursday, May 16th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $108,450.65.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Stories

