IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97), Zacks reports. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IGMS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 144,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

