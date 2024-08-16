IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of IGMS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 120,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $545.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.19. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064 in the last three months. 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

