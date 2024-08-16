Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.94. 895,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,388. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

