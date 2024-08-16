Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.10.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 384,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,762. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $172.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 426.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $100,120,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Illumina by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $4,527,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $264,636,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

