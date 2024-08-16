Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.33 and last traded at $124.86. 95,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,114,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.10.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $122.67.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $100,120,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Illumina by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $4,527,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $264,636,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.