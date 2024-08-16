Insider Buying: Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE) Senior Officer Purchases 700,000 Shares of Stock

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ross Carroll purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00.

Shares of CVE:CCE opened at C$0.12 on Friday. Commerce Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

