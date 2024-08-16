Insider Buying: Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE) Senior Officer Purchases 700,000 Shares of Stock

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ross Carroll purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00.
Commerce Resources Price Performance
Shares of CVE:CCE opened at C$0.12 on Friday. Commerce Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.
About Commerce Resources
